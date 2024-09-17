Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $4,248.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.02 or 0.39557715 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

