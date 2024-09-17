Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Achieves $12.13 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $3,918.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006693 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,438.42 or 0.40008469 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

