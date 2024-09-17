Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $384.33 million and $1.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $21.94 or 0.00037762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00050249 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013394 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
