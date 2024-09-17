BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $841.75 million and approximately $24.85 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001333 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000087 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $22,436,344.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

