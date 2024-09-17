BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 55,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,784. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.