BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.74

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 1441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 607.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.