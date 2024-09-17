Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.78.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $155.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

