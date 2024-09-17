Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 538.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

