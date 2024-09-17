Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 435,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 42.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.