Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 30,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $72.39.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

