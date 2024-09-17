Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.4 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
