BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $41.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 324,087 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.