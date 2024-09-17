Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $84.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

