Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 471,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,922.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $890,856. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

BWMN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 117,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

