Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

