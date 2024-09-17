BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

BrainsWay Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. 142,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,590. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

