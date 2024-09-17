Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 4.3 %

Brand Engagement Network stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.