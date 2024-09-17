Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 4.3 %
Brand Engagement Network stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Brand Engagement Network
