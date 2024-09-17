British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,213. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.