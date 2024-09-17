Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) PT Raised to $16.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.