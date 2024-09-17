Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) PT at $438.09

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $389.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

