Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4,054.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,372 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $64,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BN opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

