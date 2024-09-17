Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.43.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
