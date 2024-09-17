Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,859.95 ($24.57) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,987.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,922.96. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425.90 ($18.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4,769.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.40) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

