Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

