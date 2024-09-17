Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 564,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Bruker’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

