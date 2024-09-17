Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $181.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

