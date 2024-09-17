CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $555.00 at Bank of America

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $535.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

CACI International stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $498.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in CACI International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

