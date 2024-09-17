Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 2.7%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.45. Approximately 120,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 528,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

