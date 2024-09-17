Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 411,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,532. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

