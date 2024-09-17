Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 411,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,532. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
