Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Buys $50,400.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 152.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLP. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

