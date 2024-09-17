Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.82

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 23865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 291,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

