Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 117.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of COF opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

