Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %

CAPR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 1,668,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,634. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

