Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $346.11 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.38.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

