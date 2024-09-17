Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $960,000 in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

