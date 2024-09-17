Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.95 billion and approximately $194.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.48 or 0.03932935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

