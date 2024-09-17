Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

