Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.73.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.