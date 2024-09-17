Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Cartica Acquisition Company Profile
