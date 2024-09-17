Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Up 11.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,935,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 328,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Castillo Copper Trading Up 11.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a market cap of £3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02.
About Castillo Copper
Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castillo Copper
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Key Investment Trends You Can’t Ignore Ahead of Rate Cuts
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks the Market Is Willing to Overpay for Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.