Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Up 11.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,935,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 328,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a market cap of £3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

