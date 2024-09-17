Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

