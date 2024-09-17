CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

