Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 91,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.66. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

