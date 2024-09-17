Centrepoint Alliance Limited (CAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The company offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advises to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage aggregation services to mortgage brokers; investor directed portfolio services and investment management services to financial advisers, accountants, and their clients; and consulting services to self-licensed advisers and licensees.

