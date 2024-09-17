Centrepoint Alliance Limited (CAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Centrepoint Alliance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile
