Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.78 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
