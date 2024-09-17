Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CWBHF remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
