Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

