Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.88.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

