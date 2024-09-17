China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,076,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 4,857,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40,761.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CRGGF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.