Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CDTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 7,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,655. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.40.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
