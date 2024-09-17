Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Leede Financial

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leede Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CPH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE CPH opened at C$14.96 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 11.18.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.460537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

